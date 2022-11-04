ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp extended the temporary suspension of the state sales tax on gasoline and other motor fuels Friday, Nov. 4, citing a looming diesel fuel shortage.

Kemp signed two executive orders, one extending the gas tax suspension through Dec. 11 and the other extending a supply chain state of emergency.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

