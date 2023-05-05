ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp signed a $32.4 billion fiscal 2024 state budget Friday, May 5, that provides pay raises of $4,000 to $6,000 for law enforcement officers and $2,000 increases for other state workers, teachers, and university system employees.
The budget, which takes effect July 1, increases state spending by $2.2 billion, or 7.4%, over the budget the General Assembly adopted last spring.
The spending plan fully funds Georgia’s Quality Basic Education (QBE) k-12 student funding formula with a record $13.1 billion in state dollars and covers 100% of tuition for Georgia’s HOPE scholars for the first time since 2011.
“This budget improves the quality of and access to education all across the board,” Kemp said during a signing ceremony held at the massive construction site of a Hyundai Motor Group electric vehicles manufacturing plant near Savannah.
Wearing an orange safety vest and white hard hat, Kemp used the construction backdrop to highlight Georgia’s economic development progress, including announcements of the four largest projects in state history in just the past year, including the Hyundai plant.
As the budget went through the General Assembly, lawmakers added $47 million to the governor’s request for mental health services, bringing the total to $117 million.
The spending plan also includes $52 million to launch Georgia Pathways, Kemp’s limited Medicaid expansion that – unlike the federal version – includes a work requirement for enrollees.
The budget also funds construction, planning and/or design of 24 buildings, primarily projects on university and technical college campuses.
Also during the ceremony, Kemp signed legislation extending through 2026 a state sales tax exemption for “competitive projects of regional significance,” including the Hyundai plant. Kemp said most of those large economic development projects are located outside of metro Atlanta.
Separate from the signing ceremony, Kemp signed a bill creating an oversight board to investigate complaints lodged against Georgia prosecutors and hold hearings. The bill passed the Republican-controlled General Assembly along party lines after legislative Democrats complained it was aimed at district attorneys Republicans have accused of being soft on crime.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.