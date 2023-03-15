ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp wasted no time signing the $1 billion state income tax rebate the General Assembly passed.

The Republican governor put his signature on House Bill 162 late Tuesday, March 14, just hours after the Georgia Senate gave the legislation final passage.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

