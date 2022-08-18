ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp is seeking to quash a subpoena to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

A motion state Attorney General Chris Carr filed Wednesday, Aug. 17, on Kemp’s behalf questioned the timing of the subpoena – in the midst of the governor’s reelection campaign – and maintained Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis has no legal right to force Kemp to testify.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In