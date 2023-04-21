ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp is resuming a push to increase the list of electric vehicle manufacturers that will qualify for federal tax credits under legislation Congress passed last year.

In a letter dated Thursday, April 20, Kemp urged Georgia’s two Democratic U.S. senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, to work with their legislative colleagues and the Biden administration to expand eligibility for the EV tax credits beyond U.S.-based manufacturers.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

