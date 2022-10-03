ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp extended the temporary suspension of the state’s gasoline tax Monday, Oct. 3, a reprieve the state can afford due to a bulging budget surplus.

The latest extension runs through Nov. 11.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

