ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp raised almost $29 million during the last three months toward his reelection effort, far surpassing the $6.8 million the incumbent Republican brought in during the second quarter.

The huge haul guarantees Kemp will have plenty of money for TV ads, mailings, signs, bumper sticks and whatever else he wants to do before the Nov. 8 gubernatorial election to publicize his bid for a second term.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In