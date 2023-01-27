ATLANTA - Last weekend’s violent protests in downtown Atlanta have prompted Gov. Brian Kemp to activate up to 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops.

Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday, citing violence by masked activists last Saturday that included rock throwing, setting off fireworks and burning a police vehicle.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In