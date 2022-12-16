ATLANTA - Georgia is joining the growing list of Republican-led states banning TikTok from state-owned phones and laptops, according to a new memo issued by Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday, Dec. 15.

All executive agencies and branches should immediately ban the use of TikTok as well as two other social messaging platforms, WeChat and Telegram, on any government-owned devices, the memo says.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

