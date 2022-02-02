Two internet providers in Walker County are among those getting federal funding to expand high-speed service in rural areas.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced the awards Tuesday, Feb. 1.
“I am very proud that Georgia is once again leading the nation in developing collaborative, innovative, and fiscally conservative ways to leverage government funding to positively impact and serve as many Georgians as possible,” he said in a statement.
All told, nearly $408 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds went to 49 providers serving 70 counties. The money is meant to help offset the cost of extending service to areas with fewer potential customers.
Walker County is getting $6,253,152 to bring service to an estimated 3,339 homes, businesses and offices, and Chickamauga Telephone Co. will receive $489,756 to add 123 customers.
Other Northwest Georgia providers that received grants are: Spectrum Southeast Polk, $4,236,574, to serve 2,272; Chattooga County, $3,040,732, for 3,392; Trenton Telephone Co. in Dade County, $6,500,000, to serve another 943 sites.
This is the initial phase of the rollout, selected by Kemp’s Broadband Infrastructure Committee as the highest-need areas from applications sent in from around the state.
The state will be conducting due diligence with the grantees, to ensure their proposals meet ARPA guidance from the U.S. Treasury. Once the project awards are finalized, there may be an opportunity to repurpose or leverage other federal funds to address other areas.
“The volume of applications from all corners of the state proved what we thought we know: citizens need better broadband options for work, school, and play,” said committee member Sen. Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia.
“These awards are a giant step toward resolving the technological divide between our urban and rural communities,” he added.
Based on data from the Georgia Broadband Availability Map, 482,374 locations in Georgia were unserved as of July 2021. The projects targeted with these awards could serve 183,615 locations — representing both homes and businesses — with faster and more reliable broadband. Of those, 132,050 have no service, the release stated.