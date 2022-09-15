ATLANTA - The state will funnel $130 million in federal COVID relief funds to Grady Memorial Hospital to help offset the impact of the looming closure of WellStar’s Atlanta Medical Center (AMC), Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday, Sept. 15.

The Republican governor and two Atlanta-area Democratic leaders addressed how Georgia’s capital city will cope with the closure of the WellStar facility in November. Last month, WellStar announced it plans to close the busy hospital whose 460 beds serve patients from surrounding neighborhoods and across Georgia.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

