ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday, Aug. 15, he plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs.

Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

