ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday, Aug. 11, he plans to issue around $2 billion in income and property tax rebates to Georgians next year – if he wins re-election in November.

Record economic growth in Georgia has given the state a budget surplus and some of that money should be returned to people’s pockets, Kemp said.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In