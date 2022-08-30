Gov. Brian Kemp.jpg

Gov. Brian Kemp

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday, Aug. 30, he is allocating around $250 million to help low-income Georgia communities improve parks, sidewalks, recreation facilities, and healthy food access.

The money comes from federal covid relief funds provided to the state under the American Rescue Plan Act.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

