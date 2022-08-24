Gov. Brian Kemp.jpg

Gov. Brian Kemp

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp recently announced increased funding to address COVID learning loss and build school-based health centers in Georgia.

Monday, Aug. 22, Kemp said $37.4 million will go to organizations helping Georgia students recover from COVID learning loss.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In