ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday, Aug. 29, that his office will provide $62 million to help Georgia communities address homelessness and housing insecurity.

The governor’s office will award the funds to 20 organizations who applied via a competitive process. The funds will be used to build affordable housing, improve existing housing, and provide mental health services to people who are homeless.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

