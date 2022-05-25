featured Karen Harden elected to Walker County school board By Tamara Wolk TWolk@CatoosaNews.com Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email May 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Karen Harden was elected May 24 to serve another term on the Walker County School Board, Post 2, after being appointed to finish the term of school board member Carthell Rogers, who died late in 2021. Karen Harden, Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Incumbent Karen Harden was elected to the Walker County Board of Education, Post 2, by a wide margin in the May 24 general primary.Harden garnered 5,649 votes. Her opponent, Tony Ellis, received 2,880 votes.Harden became a member of the school board by appointment when one of the board’s members, Carthell Rogers, died in November of 2021. Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elections 2022 Karen Harden Walker County Board Of Education Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email Follow Tamara Wolk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Chicken war in Catoosa County: Commissioners considering referendum vote on issue Walker County assisted living facility closed after accusations of abuse Election results for the May 24 general primary in Walker and Catoosa counties VOLLEYBALL: Nic Hann tabbed to lead Gordon Lee BASKETBALL: Barber ready to shine in Illinois Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Ibrahimovic has knee surgery, doubts over his playing future 51 min ago Prep Softball | Carterville rolls past Murphysboro at Class 2A Sectional 56 min ago Redhounds advance to region semis after 9-2 win over Knox 56 min ago Dancers bring art to life 55 min ago Corbin Rod Run offers show for classic car lovers 55 min ago