Karen Harden was elected May 24 to serve another term on the Walker County School Board, Post 2, after being appointed to finish the term of school board member Carthell Rogers, who died late in 2021.

Incumbent Karen Harden was elected to the Walker County Board of Education, Post 2, by a wide margin in the May 24 general primary.

Harden garnered 5,649 votes. Her opponent, Tony Ellis, received 2,880 votes.

Harden became a member of the school board by appointment when one of the board’s members, Carthell Rogers, died in November of 2021.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

