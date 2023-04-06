ATLANTA - South Korea-based solar panel manufacturer Qcells has signed an agreement with the nation’s largest commercial solar company to buy 2.5 million solar panels, most to be produced in Georgia, Vice President Kamala Harris announced Thursday, April 6.

Harris traveled to a Qcells factory in Dalton to unveil the largest domestic community solar purchase in history, which will generate enough electricity to power 140,000 homes and businesses. Summit Ridge Energy, the nation’s largest commercial solar company, will take advantage of federal tax credits for domestic energy production and manufacturing Congress enacted last year as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In