ELECTION 2022 logo

ATLANTA - Republican State Sen. Burt Jones was an election denier who tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Democrat Charlie Bailey is a former prosecutor who was soft on crime.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In