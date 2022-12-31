“When I approached Dale Wilson for work all those years ago,” says Coppock, “he said he’d hire me on a trial basis. There was an old Ford flatbed truck sitting on the lot. Several mechanics had tried to fix it but had no luck. Dale put me to work on it and in two hours I had it ready for the customer.”
Coppock says his history with Wilson’s has been one of more than an employee. “Dale has been a mentor to me. I’ve learned how to treat customers, and a whole new spiritual world has opened up for me.”
Coppock is committed to carrying on the tradition of caring for customers with honesty, good service and good prices when he opens Jonah’s Auto Service in January.
The journey to auto mechanic has not been a straight line for Coppock, though it seems it should have been.
As a child, Coppock “turned wrenches” with his dad, who worked on hotrods, and his grandfather, who also worked on cars. On the side, Coppock’s grandfather collected old bicycles and used the good parts to create new bikes for children who could not afford them, something that Coppock helped with and that had a deep impact on him.
But Coppock did not segue directly to auto mechanics as an adult. Instead, he went to college and majored in historical architecture, pursuing his love of “old things.” From age 19 to 27 he worked on historical buildings in Boca Grande, Fla., and in St. Augustine.
For all his love of history and architecture, though, it was the auto mechanics of his roots that finally won Coppock’s heart. When he landed at Wilson’s, he says he got a happy mixture of both. “Wilson’s opened in 1958. The office is filled with memorabilia. It’s like working in a living history setting. Thanks to Dale, a lot of the memorabilia will be on display at my place when it opens.”
“No one is going to get rich being a mechanic,” Coppock says. “We work because we just enjoy what we do.”
“I was worried about my older customers who can’t afford to take their cars to the dealerships for repairs. I want them to be able to come someplace where they’ll see a familiar face and know they’ll be treated right at a price they can afford.”
Coppock says he’s planning a nice, comfortable lobby for customers. An apprentice mechanic who was working for Wilson’s will be working for Coppock, as will Coppock’s daughter. He even hopes Wilson will get bored and come answer the phone for him sometimes.
“What I’m doing is exciting and a little terrifying,” says Coppock. “It’s a huge investment. The exciting part is that it’s an investment of more than money. It’s an investment in people, in my community. It’s a way of carrying on the investment Dale Wilson made in me.”