Jonah Coppock working on car

Jonah Coppock worked as a mechanic for Wilson Pure Services Station in LaFayette for 16 years. He collected his final paycheck on Dec. 30, the station’s last day in business.

But the final chapter for Wilson’s, whose owner Dale Wilson has retired, is a new chapter for Coppock, who will be opening his own shop soon.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In