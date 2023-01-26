Keeping a county clean — a place to be proud to live in and to show off to visitors — is a big job.
A lot of the work falls on county government.
A lot of it is thanks to all the residents and visitors who do not throw trash out their car windows, into waterways, along walking trails and onto hidden bits of land.
Some trash is picked up by individuals out for their daily constitutionals.
Then you have Lift Youth Center, which is about to launch its fifth “Clean Catoosa” event. The group pulls together teams of volunteers, develops cleanup projects throughout the county, and pulls it all off in half a day.
Last year, 467 volunteers completed 38 projects, ranging from trash pickup along trails to boats picking up trash in waterways to planting trees and flowers and a whole lot more. Volunteers collected 34 bags of recyclables and 2,740 pounds of trash.
This year, Clean Catoosa will take place on Earth Day, April 22.
While the work all occurs in half a day, the planning starts now. Lift needs two things right now: team leaders and sponsors.
Team leaders: Lift executive director Tina Pinkston says the ideal team leader is someone who already leads a group that would like to help, like Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, youth groups, church small groups, school groups, civic groups, seniors groups, sports teams, nonprofits. The list could go on.
Groups can even fashion their own projects for the big day — or Lift can help or provide a project.
Event sponsors: Lift is looking for 10 sponsors to cover the costs of T-shirts and some supplies for volunteers. A donation of $300 or more will get your name or the name of your business or group on this year’s Clean Catoosa T-shirts. A gift of $500 positions you as a Primary Event Sponsor. Donations are tax-deductible.
To become a group leader, a sponsor or a volunteer, visit https://www.lift-ringgold.org/cleancatoosa/ where you’ll find contact information, forms and inspiration.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.
