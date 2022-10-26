ELECTION 2022 logo

ATLANTA - Former Georgia Gov. Joe Frank Harris, a Democrat, endorsed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Wednesday, Oct. 26.

“Governor Kemp is a proven leader,” Harris said in a prepared statement. “I am proud of the tough decisions he has made during these challenging times.”

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

