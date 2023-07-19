ATLANTA — Japanese probiotic beverages maker Yakult will build its second U.S. plant in Bartow County, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday, July 18.

The facility represents an estimated investment of $305 million and will create more than 90 new jobs. Yakult U.S.A., which was formed in 1990, built its first U.S. plant in California.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

