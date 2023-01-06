ATLANTA - Georgia has a new transportation czar.

The boards of the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority (GRTA) and the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority Thursday, Dec. 5, named Jannine Miller executive director of the two agencies. The two votes came one day after the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) board appointed Miller to head that agency.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

