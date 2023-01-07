Old mailboxes

Most mail theft will move online: checks and identity information are sold online.

 Contributed

The recently ended Christmas season was a good time for mail thieves. Grandma put a card containing cash, a check or a gift card in the mail and it never arrived, for instance. But all year long is good, too. Throughout the year, rent and utility checks go missing, orders for merchandise disappear. Your check is cashed but not for the amount you wrote on it and not by the person you wrote it to.

One Walker County employee says he’s had trouble with stolen or mysteriously disappearing mail three times recently.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In