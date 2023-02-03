ATLANTA - An effort that could lead eventually to the elimination of runoff elections in Georgia has surfaced in the General Assembly.

State Rep. Joseph Gullett, R-Dallas, introduced a bill into the Georgia House that would allow Georgia cities to experiment with instant runoff voting in nonpartisan municipal elections.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In