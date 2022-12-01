Walker in Armuchee

Republican Herschel Walker speaks in the Bagley-Tillman hangar at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport on Wednesday night during his campaign to unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Dec. 6 runoff election.

 Adam Carey

“When I go to Washington, D.C., Jesus is going with me,” Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker told a cheering crowd of supporters Wednesday in Rome.

Walker is locked in a runoff with Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock after neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the general election on Nov. 8. Advance voting runs through Friday and election day is Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In