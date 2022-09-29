ATLANTA - Tropical Storm Ian has shifted to the east and is not expected to make a direct hit on the Georgia coast, Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday.

Weakened from the Category 4 hurricane that slammed into Southwest Florida Wednesday, Ian is now expected to make a second landfall Friday in South Carolina, the governor said during a briefing in Savannah.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

