Catoosa County residents Matthew and Bobbi Wilkey say they had high hopes when they moved from Los Angeles to Northwest Georgia. Bobbi Wilkey says she and her husband thought they were moving from possibly the worst state in the country to one of the best in terms of freedom.
But recent events have stifled some of their enthusiasm. One day, they received a citation, attached to their front door, telling them they were in violation of the law because they had chickens in their back yard.
“Our chickens,” says Bobbi, “weren’t bothering anyone. We had them in our fenced back yard and had a chicken coop.”
Bobbi says that one day one of her children left the gate to the back yard open and the chickens wandered out to the front yard. Someone driving by saw them and reported them to the county as a nuisance.
No one, Bobbi says, had ever seen them as a nuisance before. “I noticed they had gotten out pretty quickly and rounded them up,” she says.
Bobbi says the law states that a nuisance complaint cannot be considered against a person unless at least three people from different households file a report.
Catoosa UDC 9.05.01.C.2 states: “No investigation or action based upon nuisance shall be commenced unless at least three persons from different households sign an affidavit of complaint with the Zoning Administrator.”
Catoosa Zoning and Inspections director James Davis says he received a number of complaints about the Wilkey’s chickens, including one containing screen shots from a neighborhood Facebook page in which someone was complaining about the chickens and claimed they were often in other people's yards and in the street.
Bobbi says those accusations were all from the same person who filed the official complaint. She says another neighbor called the county but it was in support of the Wilkeys.
Davis says that three complaints are not necessary in order to investigate or cite someone. He said that only if the first complaint does not merit investigation does the need for two more complaints come into play. At that point, the complainant is told that the zoning and inspection office did not feel there were adequate grounds for considering their complaint and that two more complainants would be required to pursue the issue. Further, all three complainants would have to be willing to appear in court. It’s an area, says Davis, in which the ordinance could have been written more clearly. Davis says he also relies on the county attorney for advice on handling complaints.
“When the code enforcer came to our house to issue a citation,” says Bobbi, “I was home but he just put the notice on the door.”
Davis says he sent two officers to issue a citation, that they knocked on the door and no one answered.
Bobbi says her dogs would have barked if someone had knocked on the door and she feels sure she would have heard the knock.
Bobbi’s husband is president of the HOA (Home Owner’s Association) in their neighborhood, which has been working on updating its rules, including one about owning chickens. Most of the neighborhood is good with chicken ownership, says Bobbi.
With the threat of fines looming, Bobbi says she and her husband decided to rehome their chickens.
While the Wilkeys no longer have chickens, they would like to have more in the future and they feel other people should be able to have them, too, so they are addressing the issue with the zoning board and county commissioners.
Matthew and Bobbi Wilkey, along with 11 other people, spoke at the June 28 Zoning and Planning Board meeting in favor of what they say is a more honest interpretation of the ordinances about chickens –- one that acknowledges that the original intent of those who wrote the ordinances had nothing to do with backyard chickens.
“The zoning laws,” says Bobbi, “were written to protect people from the effects of large-scale, commercial farming operations, but now it seems like we need protection from the way the laws are being used to hurt families who just want to provide for themselves.”
“I would love for Catoosa County to be the freest and most just place in America,” says Bobbi. “We moved here to get away from the overreaching government in California.”
Davis says that he, the zoning board and the county attorney are all examining the materials given to them by the Wilkeys and other speakers at the June 28 zoning meeting and hope to have some satisfactory answers soon.