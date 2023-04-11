ATLANTA - The Hyundai electric vehicles plant being built near Savannah in Bryan County has attracted another automotive parts supplier, Gov. Brian Kemp announced.
Seohan Auto Georgia will invest more than $72 million in a new manufacturing facility in nearby Liberty County, which will create at least 180 jobs.
“The Hyundai Metaplant is and will continue to be an economic driver for the entire region, creating more jobs for hardworking Georgians in communities like Liberty County,” Kemp said. “We’re proud to welcome Seohan as the latest supplier in a growing list to invest in Georgia and look forward to the continued growth of this fast emerging sector.”
Seohan Auto Georgia is a Tier-1 automotive parts supplier for Hyundai Motor Group America. The company is based in South Korea and has production facilities around the world, including multiple facilities in the United States.
“Sustained growth of the EV market over the past few years suggests that accelerated changes to the automotive market is inevitable,” said Jung Kee Koo, Seohan Auto Georgia’s CEO. “We believe Georgia will be the center of the EV industry and will be a new frontier for Seohan’s future with limitless opportunities and potential.”
Seohan’s new facility in Georgia is scheduled to begin production late next year. The new manufacturing facility will produce H/shafts, axles, and brake systems.
Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America broke ground on the Bryan County plant last October. In addition to the $5.5 billion in direct economic impact the Hyundai plant will provide to the coastal region, the impact of offsite suppliers announced to date have reached nearly $2 billion.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team worked in partnership with the Liberty County Industrial Development Authority, the Georgia Ports Authority, and the Technical College System of Georgia’s Quick Start program to land the Seohan project.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.