ATLANTA - The Hyundai electric vehicles plant being built near Savannah in Bryan County has attracted another automotive parts supplier, Gov. Brian Kemp announced.

Seohan Auto Georgia will invest more than $72 million in a new manufacturing facility in nearby Liberty County, which will create at least 180 jobs.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

