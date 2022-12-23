qtq80-SOodv4-980x653.jpeg
Special

ATLANTA - After years of legal wrangling, the countdown to the July 1, 2023, launch date of Georgia's Medicaid work requirements program is underway.

The new plan – officially called Pathways to Coverage – will require enrollees to complete 80 hours of work, education, job training, or community service per month to get Medicaid health insurance. Many will also have to pay a monthly premium.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

