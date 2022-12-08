ATLANTA - Georgia voters turned out in large numbers to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff on Tuesday, Nov. 6, propelling incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock to a narrow victory over Republican Herschel Walker.

Back in the November general election, Republicans claimed a clean sweep of statewide constitutional offices, from the governor down to agriculture commissioner. But the December runoff for the Senate seat reversed that trend, with Warnock ultimately winning by a narrow margin of about 97,000 votes.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In