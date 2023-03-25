ATLANTA - Legislation providing private-school vouchers to Georgia students attending low-performing public schools is struggling to get through the General Assembly in the final days of this year’s session.

After a lengthy debate late Thursday, March 23, the state House of Representatives tabled a bill that would create $6,500 vouchers for Georgia students.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

