Ralston Kemp 1.jpg

Legislators from across Georgia and across party lines gathered underneath the Gold Dome Tuesday to pay tribute to former House Speaker David Ralston, who died last week and will lie in state at the Capitol until Wednesday morning.

 Governor Brian Kemp’s Facebook page

ATLANTA - Legislators from across Georgia and across party lines gathered underneath the Gold Dome Tuesday, Nov. 22, to pay tribute to former House Speaker David Ralston, who died last week and will lie in state at the Capitol until Wednesday morning.

“He was a loyal friend through times of victory and loss,” Gov. Brian Kemp told the assembled mourners, who included Ralston’s family members as well as many state lawmakers.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In