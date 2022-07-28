This artist’s drawing depicts a side view of the new hospital. The new hospital would connect to the current CHI Memorial Rees Skillern Cancer Center and CHI Memorial Parkway medical office building, creating a single campus and establishing a central location for inpatient and outpatient services.
Parkridge CEO Tom Ozborne says there is no need for a hospital at the location CHI Memorial has chosen, that it’s just fine where it is in the old Hutchison Hospital building at 100 Gross Crescent Circle in Fort Oglethorpe.
Catoosa County chairman Chuck Harris says it’s just a money ploy. “Parkridge makes more money from their emergency room in one day than they’re spending on lawyers to try to stop Memorial and force North Georgia residents into using their hospitals.”
Construction of the new hospital, which would be located on Battlefield Parkway, was projected to begin in the summer of 2022, with a targeted completion date of mid-2024. The move by Parkridge could hold up construction of the hospital for years.
A group of Catoosa, Walker and Dade County citizens and officials have come together as the Northwest Georgia Hospital Coalition, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, and its members are on fire about the situation.
“We need a hospital, we want a hospital. We will fight for a hospital,” says Jonathan Connell, a Catoosa County resident, Fort Oglethorpe businessman and one of the founders of a new nonprofit whose goal is to bring CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia to Battlefield Parkway.
Connell says it’s outrageous enough that Parkridge is trying to deny a community a hospital, but the outrage is even worse when you consider that Parkridge is an out-of-state entity.
Connell and some others approached Ozborne and asked him to withdraw the appeal against CHI Memorial but, says Connell, he refused.
CHI Memorial had filed an appeal against a CON Parkridge had applied for in Tennessee to build a new facility in East Ridge, Tenn. Connell says when he asked CHI Memorial’s chief strategy officer Andrew McGill to retract the appeal, he did.
Now everyone is awaiting a response by the Georgia Department of Community Health to Parkridge’s appeal.
But Connell and NGHC are not standing by passively. They say the CON was already approved for Memorial and they hope the Georgia Department of Community Health will stick to the original approval.
NGHC has an online petition going and is urging people to contact Parkridge and the Georgia Department of Community Health by email, social media and snail mail to express their dissatisfaction with what Parkridge is doing.
Connell says NGHC plans to launch a media campaign across the three counties that will be most affected by the final outcome — Catoosa, Walker and Dade — that will include billboards, mailings and other means of communication. “We already have $50,000 committed and $20,000 in the bank.”
Incoming state representative for District 3, Mitchell Horner, says he supports the efforts of citizens to fight for a CHI Memorial hospital and further that he opposes the idea of requiring a hospital to file for a CON in the first place, something that was instituted by the legislature in 1979. “I’m pro-competition,” says Horner. “Northwest Georgia is growing fast and may eventually need two hospitals.”