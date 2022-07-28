Side view

This artist’s drawing depicts a side view of the new hospital. The new hospital would connect to the current CHI Memorial Rees Skillern Cancer Center and CHI Memorial Parkway medical office building, creating a single campus and establishing a central location for inpatient and outpatient services.

 CHI Memorial

Parkridge CEO Tom Ozborne says there is no need for a hospital at the location CHI Memorial has chosen, that it’s just fine where it is in the old Hutchison Hospital building at 100 Gross Crescent Circle in Fort Oglethorpe.

Catoosa County chairman Chuck Harris says it’s just a money ploy. “Parkridge makes more money from their emergency room in one day than they’re spending on lawyers to try to stop Memorial and force North Georgia residents into using their hospitals.”

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

