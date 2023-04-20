Honeybee Festival logo

The City of LaFayette is excited to announce that country music stars Matt Stell and Drake Milligan will headline our 2023 Honeybee Festival.

The Honeybee Festival will “BEE” held on Saturday, June 3, in downtown LaFayette. The festival starts at 9 a.m. and will continue throughout the day and late into the night.

