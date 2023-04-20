The City of LaFayette is excited to announce that country music stars Matt Stell and Drake Milligan will headline our 2023 Honeybee Festival.
The Honeybee Festival will “BEE” held on Saturday, June 3, in downtown LaFayette. The festival starts at 9 a.m. and will continue throughout the day and late into the night.
The two headlining stars will perform on the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union Main Stage. Several talented, local musicians will open for Stell and Milligan. Music will grace the festival all day on numerous stages throughout the city.
Acknowledgements
The Honeybee Festival wouldn’t “BEE” possible if it wasn’t for the kind generosity of our sponsors. This especially includes our presenting sponsors Pigeon Mountain Trading Company and WUSY101. This generosity also includes Paul Thigpen Chevrolet Buick GMC of LaFayette as our automotive sponsor, as well as the generosity of our platinum sponsors Roper Corporation, See Rock City, and Walker Rocks.
Honeybee headliner Matt Stell
Matt Stell is a native of Arkansas and is known for country music hits like “Prayed for You,” “One of Us,.” and “That Ain’t Me No More,” just to name a few.
His new EP “Better Than That” will be released on October 16.
Stell is known as a musician that doesn’t fit into one category and is much more multi-layered as a performer. He believes that his new EP, “Better Than That,” will prove “there is much more to me than just a guy that can sing a love song,” as quoted on his website.
The platinum-certified singer stands at 6’7” and is a former collegiate basketball player from Drury University in Springfield, Missouri.
He was accepted into Harvard University’s Extension School Pre-Med Program, but when a publishing deal from Wide Open Music came knocking on his door, Stell knew he couldn’t pass up the huge opportunity.
Stell was lead singer of the band The Crashers in the 2000s and early 2010s. During this time, he independently released three albums: “The Sound & the Story,” “Vestibule Blues,” and “A River Through It.”
Stell will close the night out at the 2023 Honeybee Festival
You can find out all about Matt Stell by visiting www.mattstell.com
Honeybee headliner Drake Milligan
Within the past year, America’s Got Talent breakout star Drake Milligan burst onto the national stage, entering the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart at No. 5 after dominating iTunes.
Milligan charted back-to-back No. 1 hits on the iTunes Country Songs Chart, No. 1 on iTunes All-Genre Chart and reclaimed the No. 1 spot on iTunes Country Albums Chart, all the while simultaneously holding the positions No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 on iTunes Country Video Chart, according to his website at www.drakemilligan.com.
Milligan, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, received praise from several national publications including USA Today, CMT.com, Sounds Like Nashville, and Billboard, just to name a few.
He appeared along with Jon Pardi in a a duet on the season 17 finale of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” where he placed in the top 3.
He is known for original hits like “Sounds Like Something I’d Do” and “Kiss Goodbye All Night.”
In 2022, Milligan released his first album, titled “Dallas/Fort Worth.”
Learn more about Drake Milligan by visiting www.drakemilligan.com.
Honeybee Barbecue Competition
One of the tastiest events at the festival is the annual Honeybee Barbecue Competition.
The KCBS Pro Series-sanctioned BBQ competition will take place on June 2 through June 3. Cash prizes are available for all categories. Teams of any skill level are welcome to compete.
On Friday night, on Honeybee Eve, we will host the Honeybee Steak Competition. The Steak Competition will “BEE” located at 101 First Street in LaFayette and published live on the Honeybee Festival Facebook.
Interested competitors can sign up at www.myhoneybeefestival.com.
Honey Show
The Honey Show is a great chance to show off your artwork, confections, and sweets.
Interested competitors must meet in The Bank of LaFayette Community Room, located on Withers Street, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the day of the festival. This is a change from previous years. All entries must “BEE” turned in at the arrival time.
To learn more, visit www.myhoneybeefestival.com.
Honeybee Bicycle Ride
The Honeybee Bicycle Ride will “BEE” held on Saturday, April 29.
The bike ride grows every year. There are various categories of rides to register for including the 10-mile Family Ride, the 33-mile Historical Ride, the 52-mile “Half Century,” and the 72-mile “Three Quarter Century.”
You can learn more by visiting www.bikereg.com/HoneyBeeBicycleRide.
Miss Honeybee Beauty Pageant
The Miss Honeybee Beauty Pageant will “BEE” held on Honeybee Eve, Friday, June 2, at LaFayette High School.
The event is sponsored the LaFayette High School cheerleaders. Money raised at the event supports the cheerleading program at the high school.
Each of the pageant winners will “BEE” introduced on the (WUSY 101?) Main Stage at the Honeybee Festival.
The pageant several age groups range from 0-16 years old. There is also the Queen Honeybee division for 50 years and over.
To learn more, visit www.myhoneybeefestival.com.
Honeybee Festival Car Show
The Honeybee Festival Car Show is a great way to cruise into the festival in style. The event is presented by LaFayette American Legion Post-339.
This year’s Cruise-In & Antique Tractor Show will “BEE” on Saturday, June 3, in Downtown LaFayette from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The gates open at 8 a.m.
It’s $25 to enter and there’s a Cash Prize of $250 for First Place and the Mayor’s Choice Award as well.
Honeybee Kids Zone
The Honeybee Festival is a free family fun event, and we have something for everyone, including our Honeybee Kids Zone.
The Kids Zone is always free to the young ones.
We have all kinds of exciting activities including giant jumping inflatables, wall climbing, sandlots, and face painting, just to name a few.
Honeybee Eve
On the night before the Honeybee Festival, June 2, is our Honeybee Eve. Honeybee Eve will include live music, vendors, and the annual Honeybee Steak Competition for our BBQ competitors.
Honeybee eve will “BEE” located at 101 First Street in LaFayette.
The Honeybee Festival will “BEE” a full day of music, food, and fun for the whole family. The Honeybee Festival is free to attend. We encourage everyone to “come on out” and celebrate honeybees with us at the City of LaFayette 2023 Honeybee Festival.