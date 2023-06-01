ATLANTA - A Finnish company that specializes in industrial manufacturing of buildings will construct its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Waycross, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday, May 31.

ADMARES will invest $750 million in the plant, which is expected to create more than 1,400 jobs.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

