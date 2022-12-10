Cove Methodist Church

On Dec. 3, the historic Cove Methodist Church in Chickamauga celebrated its 150th anniversary during its annual Christmas candlelight service, the only service the church has held each year since 1985.

Catoosa County resident Lynne Hall was proud to be a member of two joined choirs who sang at the prelude to the service this year. “Our choir at Morton Memorial Presbyterian and the choir from Temple Bible Methodist were invited to sing a collection of Christmas songs and hymns at the Cove Church this year,” says Hall.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

