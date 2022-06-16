On Christmas Day 2019, Julianne Miller’s 26-year-old daughter, Jerileeza Alexis Scroggins, ended her life with a stash of prescription medications she’d been stockpiling instead of taking for her depression.
When Jerileeza left the house that holiday afternoon, she said she was going to visit friends. She didn’t come home that night and Miller began a frantic search that ended the next day when she got a call from the coroner saying her daughter’s body had been found.
Miller’s world was ripped to pieces. “Jerileeza had moved back home at the beginning of 2019,” she says, “to try to pull her life together financially. In April she began seeing a therapist, had been prescribed helpful medicines and was surrounded by people who loved her.”
A common issue with suicides is that no one outside the person who does it sees it coming. All too often, says Miller, a person who has decided to take their life seems more peaceful than usual — they have made a decision to end whatever is tormenting them.
Miller has grappled with all the things one might expect in her circumstances: heartache, guilt, constantly revisiting what she could have done differently, helping her other children deal with their grief and confusion — and lots of pain and anger.
“I don’t want my daughter’s life to be in vain,” says Miller. To that end, she has thrown herself into helping others who are struggling as survivors of suicide loss and helping people who are at risk of committing suicide.
In 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control, 45,979 people in the U.S. committed suicide — an average of 126 every single day or one every 11 minutes. Another 1.2 million attempted suicide in 2020.
For every person who takes his or her life, says Miller, there are many more family members and friends left behind who often suffer silently. This can also increase the survivor's risk of suicide.
After the initial shock over her daughter’s death, what Miller felt was simply alone in the world. “I had friends who wanted to help but they hadn't experienced the loss of a child. I needed to find other parents who had dealt with this. The grief consumed me, making me feel more isolated — from my family, friends, life and what was going on around me.”
In an obituary for her daughter, Miller shared memories of Jerileeza's life: “She loved being silly and making other people laugh. She made art out of anything and saw beauty in everything. She loved being in nature, going to the beach with her family, camping and hiking. She had a kind, compassionate and empathetic spirit and would rather give to others than herself.”
Jerileeza was more than the things that caused her to end her life. Miller needed to talk about that, too — with people who would understand. “Friends care,” says Miller, “but they just don’t know how to act. They avoid the topic and sometimes even avoid you. There’s no place to go, to unburden yourself, to share your feelings openly and honestly, to talk about the person you lost.”
Miller spoke with her long-time friend, Sally Ensley, who has worked as a hospice grief counselor and currently serves at Ringgold United Methodist Church as Minister of Care and Community. Together they saw a great need for support in this area and Sally started facilitating a survivors’ support group. Miller says she is very thankful for having this suicide group option in our local area.
The two now work together to run an in-person support group, with an online option, for people who have lost someone to suicide.
The support group meets twice a month at the LIFT Youth Center in Ringgold.
“The group is a no-pressure way,” says Ensley, “for people to share or just be with others who understand.”
“No one should have to be alone when they’re hurting,” says Miller.
If you would like to participate in the Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, here’s the information you need. The group is open to anyone from anywhere.