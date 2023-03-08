ATLANTA - Controversial legislation that would allow heavier trucks on Georgia’s state and local highways has narrowly cleared the Georgia House of Representatives.

Lawmakers passed House Bill 189 by a margin of 93-81 during a marathon Crossover Day session Monday, March 6, the General Assembly’s self-imposed deadline for bills to get through at least one legislative chamber and remain alive for the year. It takes at least 91 votes in the 180-member House to pass a bill.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

