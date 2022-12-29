ATLANTA - Most bills the General Assembly passes each year take effect on July 1. But a smattering of new laws enacted during the 2022 legislative session kick in Sunday, Jan. 1, including a bill making it easier for food trucks to do business and several new or expanded tax credits.

The food truck legislation does away with a current requirement in Georgia law that food truck operators obtain a permit and inspection in every county where they do business.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

