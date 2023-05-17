Pavilion

Hamilton Medical Center, not-for-profit hospital and flagship of Hamilton Health Care System in Dalton, announced plans Wednesday, May 17, today for a record-setting facility expansion, approximately 175,000 square feet, to serve the growing cardiovascular needs of the region.

The Robert E. Shaw family has provided a gift of support for the cardiovascular pavilion, which will house cardiovascular surgery and an array of cardiovascular specialty services, such as electrophysiology, interventional cardiology, and structural cardiology.

