Catoosa Commission meeting, April 4, 2023

Kristi Ware, who teaches a high school government course, shared thoughts on a democracy versus a Republican form of government at the April 4 Catoosa County Board of commissioners meeting.

 Catoosa County government

A Catoosa County group petitioning for backyard chickens has warned officials it may sue the county.

Atlanta attorney Christine Lawson, who supports the group and lives in Catoosa, put commissioners on notice during their April 4 meeting that a lawsuit may be forthcoming.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

