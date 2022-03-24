A challenge to the candidacy for re-election of 14th District U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was filed Thursday, March 24, in the Georgia Secretary of State's office, claiming she encouraged and participated in an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
A spokesperson for the office confirmed the filing on Thursday morning (March 24) and said the complaint will be reviewed by an administrative law judge, who will rule on the merits of the complaint.
The gist of the complaint, filed by the nonprofit Free Speech for People, contends that Greene should be constitutionally disqualified from holding public office. The accusation alleges she helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The filing states that Greene helped facilitate the incident prior to supporters of former President Donald Trump storming the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from confirming the election of U.S. President Joe Biden. It also states that she helped plan the attack.
Greene has not been charged with any crime relating to the Jan. 6, 2021, incident.
“In the weeks leading up to January 6, Greene publicly stated that violence might be necessary to keep Trump in power, calling the date 'our 1776 moment' (a codeword used by violent extremists to refer to an attack on government buildings),” according to the release.
It also cited a statement made in a video produced by Greene.
“You can’t allow it to just transfer power 'peacefully' like Joe Biden wants and allow him to become our president, because he did not win this election. He’s guilty of treason. It’s a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason,” she said.
The complaint was filed by a group calling itself Free Speech for People and is being represented by Bryan Sells, an Atlanta-based civil rights lawyer specializing in voting rights and election law.
“A judge has already thrown out the exact same lawsuit against Madison Cawthorne filed by the same dishonest lawyers,” Greene said in a statement.
A similar complaint has been filed by the group against Republican U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn in North Carolina. A judge dismissed the complaint but it has been appealed to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.
“This is the same evil playbook the dishonest communist Democrats use against President Trump and his family,” Greene's statement continued. “Now they are using it on me, because they know I’m effective and will not bow to the DC machine responsible for $30 trillion in debt, a national security crisis at the border, and out of control skyrocketing inflation, gas prices and crime. ... I’ve never encouraged political violence and never will.”
Greene also said she had no role in the Capitol riot and was among lawmakers evacuated from the House that day. In the past year she has used her position to advocate for those who are being held in jail for their alleged role on Jan. 6, 2021.