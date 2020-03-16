Greg Gordy, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and Catoosa resident, has qualified and is running for chairman of the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners.
Gordy was raised in Ringgold, the oldest of four children. In 1986, he graduated from Ringgold High School, the same high school that both of his parents attended. Ranking third in his class academically, as well as being a varsity athlete, Gordy was honored to receive a Congressional appointment to the United States Air Force Academy.
Four “very challenging” years later, he said, he graduated in 1990 with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in management and served the next 20 years as an active-duty officer in the United States Air Force, retiring in 2010 at the rank of lieutenant colonel. While in the USAF, he also received an MBA with a focus in technology management.
During those 20 years, he specialized in the field of intelligence. He worked, literally, all over the world, including in several combat environments (Somalia, Bosnia, and Afghanistan). He also worked in Panama and Peru where he assisted DEA with drug interdictions. His two tours in the Pentagon included managing high-value programs that surpass the county in terms of both operating budget and personnel.
Upon retirement from the Air Force, he returned home to Ringgold. Currently, he occasionally consults for certain defense aviation firms, manages a four-acre muscadine vineyard, and is a minority owner in a local event promotions startup. He is also a musician in a nationally-charted band, from right here in Ringgold, as their keyboard player. Additionally, he sits on the board of a local charity.
“I’ve seen decisions made by county leadership that, at least to me, indicate a pattern of poor judgment,” Gordy said. “The most blatant examples were attempting a TSPLOST tax last year with no plan or specific project list, and passing a policy that was intended to restrict citizens from speaking openly at public county commission meetings by requiring citizens to submit topics of discussion in advance and they were subject to approval.
“Fortunately the TSPLOST initiative was defeated, and by a wide margin, thanks to a number of politically active citizens who aggressively got the word out,” he said. “Likewise, the commissioners’ meeting where the free speech policy was being discussed was attended by perhaps the largest crowd of citizens in recent history, all of whom were very opposed and upset that this was even being attempted. Although the language was softened in the final version, it still passed, and I could see no other purpose than to attempt to restrict the opinions of citizens from being voiced publicly. As a 20-year veteran of the U.S. military, I will not sit idly by while basic constitutionally-guaranteed freedoms are infringed upon.”
Gordy says his first priority, if elected, will be to remove the public speech policy altogether. “The process wasn’t broken, and the new policy has no redeeming value to the public. It serves only to benefit the commissioners, who voted for it 4-to-1. Also, I will be very critical of any new tax proposal and will never advocate for one without being crystal clear as to the exact purpose and scope.”
Gordy also says that local government needs to be more transparent and accountable, and he will take significant steps to do exactly that. “Most governmental issues, at all levels, aren’t as black-and-white as many think, particularly if they only see a headline. It is government’s job, even if it means a greater level of effort, to tell the whole story. I’m not naïve enough to expect every citizen to personally agree with every decision, but I do think it’s realistic to provide context for an understanding of the rationale. This has not been done very well, or at all in some cases, by current county leadership.” For this reason, Gordy believes that the county would best be served by all incumbent county commissioners being voted out and replaced by new leadership.