U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene pledged that investigations into the FBI and Department of Justice would begin if she is placed on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

That pledge, made during the Floyd GOP watch party on election night, came after the Rome Republican won her second term as the 14th District representative in Congress. Her first term has been a rocky one, including being stripped of her congressional committee assignments in February 2021 for her actions and conspiracy laden social media posts.

