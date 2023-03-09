Former 14th Congressional District candidate Marcus Flowers has joined with two seasoned professionals to launch a new political action committee.
Mission Democracy will focus on supporting Democratic Congressional candidates in difficult races nationwide, a media release states.
It's led by Flowers -- a Democrat who raised millions of dollars in a failed 2022 attempt to unseat Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene -- along with Olivia Troye, a former advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, and Fred Wellman, former executive director of the Lincoln Project.
The group plans to raise and spend $18 million to field opposition to Republican candidates for U.S. Congress. Flowers, who chairs the organization, said he's been conversing with donors and voters since the midterm election. He ended the year with over $600,000 in his campaign account.
"The focus has been on lessons learned from my campaign and my commitment to remain in this fight and pay it forward," he said. "We may not have won my race, but we put up a fight and forced her to work for it.”
The new effort will focus on three primary pillars: funding candidates, supporting campaigns, and targeting specific races to provide candidate choice and competition nationally.
The group will partner with Every State Blue, founded by a former ActBlue CEO, which uses a grassroots funding model based on recurring small-dollar contributions. Their joint project is called Forgotten Democrats.
It's the first time Troye will be advising Democratic candidates.
"As someone who has been a lifelong Republican, I continue to be concerned at the extremism and political showboating devoid of policy exhibited by many of our elected officials across the Republican Party," Troye said. "Therefore, I remain committed to forcing MAGA GOP candidates to compete for every inch of American electoral ground."
Mission Democracy plans to recruit and vet candidates and provide training, mentorship, and other shared services through the Forgotten Democrats. The group will also engage in targeted media campaigns as needed.
“For too long, our political system has focused exclusively on the supposed 'flippability' of Congressional races rather than on fighting everywhere and giving voters real competitive elections,” said Wellman, who will also serve as the executive director.
During the 2022 midterm election cycle, 23 Republicans ran for Congress unopposed by a Democrat. An additional 125 Democrats never reached the $200,000 funding level seen as the minimum needed for a viable Congressional challenge.