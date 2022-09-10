Gov. Brian Kemp.jpg

Gov. Brian Kemp

ATLANTA - Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley hit the campaign trail Friday, Sept. 9, with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, praising the Republican for reopening Georgia businesses during the pandemic earlier than most of his counterparts.

“The courage we have seen from Gov. Brian Kemp has been extraordinary,” Haley told reporters during a late afternoon stop at The Varsity restaurant in Midtown Atlanta. “He’s the one who saved the economy for businesses like The Varsity.”

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

