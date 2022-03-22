Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will hold a job fair for GNTC students and graduates on Thursday, April 7.
The job fair will be open to GNTC students and graduates from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Building B Atrium on GNTC’s Whitfield-Murray Campus in Dalton. More than 30 employers will attend the event.
“We have done our best to ensure this job fair is worth attending for any GNTC student, regardless of their program of study,” said Matt Bryant, career services coordinator at GNTC. “I encourage anyone who is approaching the conclusion of their GNTC program to attend.”
Industry representatives will be on-hand to provide information and discuss employment opportunities with attendees.
Area employers participating in GNTC’s job fair will include: AdventHealth, Dalton Police Department, Coca-Cola, Dalton Utilities, Engineered Floors, Hamilton Health Care System, Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries Group Inc, Trinseo, Textile Management Associates, CHI Memorial, Hanwha Q Cells, PruittHealth, U.S. Xpress Inc., Premier Truck Group, CFL Flooring, Hitachi Astemo/Nissin, Family Resource Agency of North Georgia, Novalis, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., Georgia State Patrol, Audia Plastics, Alliant Health Plans, FieldTurf, Barnsley Resort, GEDIA Georgia, The Recreational Group/Controlled Products, Mtn. View Auto Group, Challenger Turf, Primary Healthcare Centers, Dalton Box, The Dixie Group and Tarkett.
“Whether you are seeking a position for the near or distant future, events like this are a great opportunity to network and discover new career possibilities,” Bryant said. “You never know what interaction might plant the seeds that grow into that next big chapter of your professional life.”