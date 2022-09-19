Whitfield-Murray Campus

In September 2019, GNTC celebrated the completion of a major campus addition with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 80,000-square-foot administrative and classroom facility located at the Whitfield-Murray Campus.

 GNTC

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will host a “Diamond Jubilee” Celebration Oct. 3-14 to celebrate the college’s 60th anniversary.

GNTC, a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, offers technical and academic instruction through traditional and distance learning leading to associate degrees, diplomas and certificates of credit programs, as well as through non-credit continuing education, economic development and adult education services.

